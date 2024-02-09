Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
5. Josh Allen
Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Future Team: Denver Broncos
Josh Allen is a hard player to rank because he is definitely a game-changer sometimes, but his consistency could use some work. When he’s at his best, there is no chance that a team like the Jaguars would let him hit free agency. The issue is, that there doesn’t seem to be much urgency for Jacksonville to keep him in the building.
It’s made even more complicated by Allen going absolutely psycho in 2023. He was second in the entire league in pressure rate. Is this who he is as a player now or a one-off season? He’s going to get paid like the former, so teams are going to be praying they aren’t getting the latter.
That’s why we think the Jaguars are going to let him hit the market. The Jags have huge decisions to make about Allen, Ridley, Trevor Lawrence’s extension, Ezra Cleveland, and more. Allen is going to command all of the money, and only have about $10 million in working cap space right now. They can make more appear, but this just isn’t the offseason where they can afford a superstar deal with everything going on (on top of the disappointing end to last year).
The Denver Broncos need to make a splash, and Allen makes so much sense on that defense. His pressure rate has gone up every season, so an argument can be made he might get even better than this. He stands at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. He’s built like a monster defender. The Broncos want to put forth a much better 2024 under Sean Payton, and Allen is an important piece to that desire.