3 PWHL New York standout players in first quarter of 2024 season
From a dominant goaltender to an offensive powerhouse to a consistent two-way player, here are three standout players on PWHL New York.
By Marci Rubin
2. Alex Carpenter
Alex Carpenter is a top forward in the PWHL. The 29-year-old center signed a three-year deal with PWHL New York as a free agent. Along with Ella Shelton, Carpenter is an alternate captain for New York. In the NCAA, Carpenter played for Boston College. She has earned two Olympic silver medals, six World gold medals, and two World silver medals with the United States national team. Carpenter plays a very offensive game and has also worked to develop a more two-way play throughout her career.
In the PWHL’s first season, the offensive powerhouse currently leads the league with eight points and is tied for first with five assists. Carpenter has scored three goals in six games. She is valuable on the power play and in the face-off circle. Through New York’s first six games, Carpenter’s face-off win percentage is 60.7 percent, with 68 face-off wins in 112 attempts.
Carpenter will be featured in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. She will play on Team Kloss in the 20-minute game. Carpenter is a crucial player for New York’s offense and will be a staple in their top-6 as the season continues.