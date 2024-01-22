3 PWHL New York standout players in first quarter of 2024 season
From a dominant goaltender to an offensive powerhouse to a consistent two-way player, here are three standout players on PWHL New York.
By Marci Rubin
With the PWHL’s inaugural season underway, January has been filled with exciting moments in women’s hockey. PWHL New York is trying to gain momentum in their first season, although they’re currently 3-3-0-0. They have earned eight points in their first six games. Two of their three losses have been to Montreal.
Six games into the short 24-game season, New York is already a quarter of the way through their schedule. Several players have gotten off to a hot start and aim to maintain consistency throughout the season. Here are three standout New York players in the first quarter of the season.
3. Corinne Schroeder
PWHL New York’s Corinne Schroeder has been the most dominant goaltender in the PWHL so far this season. The 24-year-old was drafted 33rd overall by New York. The former Boston University goalie is known for her confidence and mental toughness. Schroeder also played at Quinnipiac University for one season. She was named PHF Goaltender of the Year in 2022-23.
In four starts, Schroeder has been a brick wall. She is 3-1 and leads the PWHL with a .949 SV%. All of New York’s wins have been with her in goal. Schroeder has saved 1.72 GAA and has already notched a shutout, which came on Opening Day. She made 39 saves in an overtime win against Minnesota on Jan. 14. In New York’s most recent game against Boston, she only allowed one goal.
Shockingly, Schroeder was not chosen as one of the four goalies to represent the PWHL in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. With the late start to the PWHL season, not much action had unfolded yet when players were selected. Regardless, hockey fans have taken notice of Schroeder, who is proving why the New York crease is hers.