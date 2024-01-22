3 PWHL New York standout players in first quarter of 2024 season
From a dominant goaltender to an offensive powerhouse to a consistent two-way player, here are three standout players on PWHL New York.
By Marci Rubin
1. Ella Shelton
With Ella Shelton’s two-way play, the elite defenseman has emerged as a weapon for New York. The 26-year-old was drafted fourth overall by New York in the PWHL’s first draft. A former Clarkson University defenseman, Shelton became a World and Olympic Gold Medalist with Team Canada and is now an alternate captain for PWHL New York. Shelton participated in two PWHPA seasons. She is a consistent, steady force on the ice.
Shelton is New York’s top blue liner. She made history when she scored the first-ever PWHL goal on New Year’s Day against Toronto. She currently leads all defensemen in points and assists. Shelton is valuable on the power play. She has a plus-1 plus-minus rating through six games, and she’s also not afraid to play a physical game.
It’s no surprise that Shelton has been chosen to represent the PWHL in the 3-on-3 Showcase at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. She will play on Team King in the showcase. Shelton is living up to her resume and proving exactly why New York is lucky to have her.
As New York’s season continues, these three players look to continue their key contributions to their team.