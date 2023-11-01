Fansided

5 candidates Raiders have to look at to replace Josh McDaniels

Here are some of the best head-coaching candidates to replace Josh McDaniels for next season.

By John Buhler

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders / Quinn Harris/GettyImages
2. Ben Johnson has been there every step of the way in Lions' turnaround

This is the big one in the NFL to keep an eye on. See what I did there? Regardless, I expect for Ben Johnson to be getting a ton of looks at serious head-coaching opportunities this upcoming offseason. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has played an integral part in this franchise going from a laughingstock, to one of the 10 best teams across the entire league. This team is ferocicous!

Because Dan Campbell is more of a CEO-type of head coach, man, Detroit may value Johnson more than most franchises would. This could indicate owner Sheila Ford Hamp to pay a few more million to keep Johnson in Detroit for a bit longer than the market would naturally dictate. However, the Raiders present a very interesting opportunity for him as a first-time head coach, kind of like with Campbell.

Campbell learned under Sean Payton in New Orleans, in addition to his time leading the Miami Dolphins about a decade ago in the interim. Detroit was pitiful under Campbell's predecessor in Matt Patricia. In a matter of years, he quickly instilled a culture of competitiveness and grit that has made the Lions a must-watch franchise. Johnson may be a strong first branch to stem off his coaching tree.

With the option to draft a franchise quarterback in the first-round, this entry point seems favorable.

