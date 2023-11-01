5 candidates Raiders have to look at to replace Josh McDaniels
Here are some of the best head-coaching candidates to replace Josh McDaniels for next season.
By John Buhler
2. Ben Johnson has been there every step of the way in Lions' turnaround
This is the big one in the NFL to keep an eye on. See what I did there? Regardless, I expect for Ben Johnson to be getting a ton of looks at serious head-coaching opportunities this upcoming offseason. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has played an integral part in this franchise going from a laughingstock, to one of the 10 best teams across the entire league. This team is ferocicous!
Because Dan Campbell is more of a CEO-type of head coach, man, Detroit may value Johnson more than most franchises would. This could indicate owner Sheila Ford Hamp to pay a few more million to keep Johnson in Detroit for a bit longer than the market would naturally dictate. However, the Raiders present a very interesting opportunity for him as a first-time head coach, kind of like with Campbell.
Campbell learned under Sean Payton in New Orleans, in addition to his time leading the Miami Dolphins about a decade ago in the interim. Detroit was pitiful under Campbell's predecessor in Matt Patricia. In a matter of years, he quickly instilled a culture of competitiveness and grit that has made the Lions a must-watch franchise. Johnson may be a strong first branch to stem off his coaching tree.
With the option to draft a franchise quarterback in the first-round, this entry point seems favorable.