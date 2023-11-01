5 candidates Raiders have to look at to replace Josh McDaniels
Here are some of the best head-coaching candidates to replace Josh McDaniels for next season.
By John Buhler
1. Jim Harbaugh needs a new team, and he first worked for Al Davis...
As soon as Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were let go, my mind immediately went to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He may be leading the two-time defending Big Ten champions, but his time in Ann Arbor could be coming to an end due to scandal. He is pushing 60, and this could be his last best shot at returning to the NFL. With the Raiders being a team he first worked for, this is it, baby!
After retiring from his playing career, Harbaugh was hired as a quarterbacks coach on the 2002-03 Oakland Raiders staff. Harbaugh then left the Bay Area, temporarily, to take over the FCS San Diego Toreros. He then returned a few years later to lead the downtrodden Stanford Cardinal and then the dumpster fire that was the early 2010s San Francisco 49ers. Then, his alma mater came calling...
You see a trend here, right? Harbaugh turns bad teams around almost immediately. The Raiders are a rudderless ship and Harbaugh seems to have outstayed his welcome in Ann Arbor. If Mark Davis wanted to look like a genius, he would figure out some way to help get Tom Brady to help finance bringing a fellow Michigan man to Sin City. Harbaugh should make the Raiders a winner overnight.
Factor in that he can draft either J.J. McCarthy, or someone better, he has to do this, if he is allowed...