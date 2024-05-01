Rangers ace Max Scherzer misses rehab start due to new ailment
Max Scherzer missed his latest rehab start for the Texas Rangers due to a new injury.
The Texas Rangers acquired Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets at the 2023 trade deadline expecting him to be a big piece helping them get to the postseason and win the World Series. The Rangers did go on to make the playoffs and win the World Series but Scherzer was limited to just eight starts in the regular season and struggled when handed the ball in the postseason.
While Scherzer was not in peak form last season, the expectation was that he'd be ready to go and help contribute to the defending champions in 2024, but offseason back surgery was set to delay the start of his season.
The Rangers are a team in need of Scherzer with Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Cody Bradford on the injured list and Jordan Montgomery in Arizona. That's why the fact that he was progressing quickly was great news for the Rangers, but this latest setback was the last thing Texas wanted to hear.
Max Scherzer misses rehab start after suffering frustrating setback
Scherzer was prepared to take the ball on Tuesday for Double-A Frisco but wound up missing the start due to thumb soreness. This is a new injury for Scherzer who, of course, was working his way back from his back injury. This is a frustrating turn of events for the right-hander who expressed his disappointment.
"I'm frustrated. You want to be out there pitching. I've put myself in a position to get back out there," Scherzer said, h/t ESPN. "Coming off the back surgery, I've jumped through every hoop and really been putting myself in position to help the team out sooner than anybody thought. And the reason I'm not going out there is a thumb injury."
Thankfully, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy believes it is a "minor setback" and that "you're talking days, not weeks,"
It sounds like Scherzer is being extra cautious here. He's fine, but last season he pitched with thumb soreness that wound up turning into a forearm issue. He's hoping to prevent similar events taking place by taking some time off. A little setback in his rehab is much better than yet another stint on the IL for Scherzer who has gone on the IL four different times since the start of 2022.