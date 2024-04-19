Max Scherzer could return to Rangers sooner than anyone expected
The Texas Rangers can get Max Scherzer back sooner than anyone expected.
The Texas Rangers acquired Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline in hopes that he'd help lead the team on a run to its first-ever World Series title. The Rangers did wind up winning it all, but Scherzer was not as impactful as they had hoped.
The right-hander dealt with a shoulder injury that limited him to just eight starts down the stretch. He'd return for the postseason but he had a 6.52 ERA in his three starts and 9.2 innings pitched.
The Rangers hoped Scherzer would help lead their rotation in 2024 especially with Jordan Montgomery not returning to the team, but he has been out rehabbing from offseason back surgery. Scherzer was initially ruled out until June at the earliest, but with how he's progressing, he could return sooner than anyone expected.
Max Scherzer could be back sooner than even the biggest optimists could've expected
"Scherzer is in line to throw a 40-pitch live bullpen session on Friday to simulate two innings with ups and downs and, if all goes well, will prepare for a rehab outing after that," writes Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "Scherzer had initially been ruled out until June after he underwent surgery for a herniated disc in December, but manager Bruce Bochy said that the three-time Cy Young award winner could return to the Rangers 'sometime in May.'"
Scherzer is nearing a rehab assignment, which is just one step closer to him making his long-awaited return. Instead of the three-time Cy Young Award winner returning in June, he could be back in May. That's a big boost for a team that could really use him.
The Rangers have been pitching pretty well to begin the season, but were dealt a pretty big blow when Cody Bradford, a starter who had a 1.40 ERA in his first three starts, was placed on the IL. Getting Scherzer back in light of that would certainly be nice.
For Texas to have a chance at repeating, they're going to need Scherzer to look like the guy they traded for. No, he's not an ace anymore, but when healthy he can eat quality innings and would be a great compliment to Nathan Eovaldi at the top of their rotation. Getting him back sooner than expected is a nice surprise.