Ranking the 3 best Jordan Montgomery destinations after Blake Snell signs with Giants
Blake Snell is off the board, leaving Jordan Montgomery as the last high-profile free agent still unsigned. Here are three teams that could benefit from having him this season.
By Curt Bishop
1. Boston Red Sox
No team needs a frontline starter more than the Boston Red Sox.
Entering the offseason, they were expected to be bold and make impactful moves to improve the ballclub. Instead, they have been quiet. Their only major move was the signing of Lucas Giolito. Now that Giolito is out for the season, Boston's rotation is even thinner, and they need a top-level arm to go next to the recently extended Brayan Bello. This is where Montgomery comes in.
The left-hander has spent the offseason in Boston, which makes the Red Sox an ideal fit for him.
If he is ultimately signed by the Sox, the team could potentially transform into a dark-horse Wild Card contender and be a team that surprises people, much like they were in 2021 when they last reached the postseason.
Their passive approach to the offseason is not what they need on the heels of back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East, especially with that entire division strengthening
A more aggressive approach could have them back in contention by now, and the first step to getting there might just be signing Montgomery and giving the rotation a reliable veteran presence for the 2024 season and potentially beyond.