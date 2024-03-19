Ranking the 3 best Jordan Montgomery destinations after Blake Snell signs with Giants
Blake Snell is off the board, leaving Jordan Montgomery as the last high-profile free agent still unsigned. Here are three teams that could benefit from having him this season.
By Curt Bishop
2. Houston Astros
Like their AL West rivals, the Houston Astros have plenty of pitching depth, but that depth has taken a hit in recent weeks.
The Astros will already be without Justin Verlander for Opening Day, and Jose Urquidy is also going to start the year on the injured list thanks to a forearm muscle strain. This could open the door for another addition.
Prior to Snell signing with the Giants, the Astros were in the mix for the left-hander, but with him off the board, they could pivot to Montgomery and put a dagger in the hearts of the Rangers to begin the season.
Houston could then put him next to Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier and still have a very powerful rotation to start the season. Then, when Verlander and Urquidy come back, the Astros rotation will grow even stronger and make them a serious threat to win their third World Series title since 2017.
The Astros have been bold this offseason, also signing Josh Hader in free agency. They certainly can't be counted out of the Montgomery sweepstakes, especially now that two starters are injured, and there is no timetable for either Verlander or Urquidy's return.