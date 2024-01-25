MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery's family ties finally give Red Sox an in
Jordan Montgomery's free agency has stretched all the way to the end of January. Jon Heyman believes that the Boston Red Sox may be a fit
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have been relatively quiet this winter. Their only major move was the signing of veteran starter Lucas Giolito, who joined the team on a two-year, $38.5 million contract.
The Red Sox are going to need an additional starter or two in order to compete in a top-heavy American League East division.
Fortunately, there may be a connection between them and veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Jon Heyman reported that Boston had been showing interest in the star left-hander.
Boston would be a good fit for Montgomery, as his wife is currently interning at a Boston hospital. An interesting thing to note is that Montgomery recently was working out at Boston College, according to Peter Gammons, who said that a friend of his was visiting an indoor baseball practice and noticed a Texas Rangers bag that was said to be Montgomery's.
Is Jordan Montgomery a fit in Boston with the Red Sox?
Ultimately, there could be a number of reasons as to why Montgomery was working out at Boston College. Gammons noted that it could simply be because his wife is working in Boston at the moment.
However, Heyman's reports do indicate that the Red Sox are interested in Montgomery. As previously stated, the fact that Montgomery's wife is currently working in Boston could be a factor in the way the left-hander's free agency reaches its resolution.
The Red Sox could certainly use a frontline starter. Montgomery helped guide the Rangers to their first World Series title in franchise history last October and has proven himself as a viable postseason pitcher.
That is something the Red Sox need in order to contend and bounce back from consecutive last-place finishes in the AL East.
Of course, this could all end up being a smoke screen, and time will tell if anything comes of the rumors that the Red Sox are interested in the left-hander.