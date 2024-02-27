Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
5. Cincinnati Bengals
This one was really hard to rank. Joe Burrow was a top-three quarterback going into last season. He still should be one of the best in the league. However, he’s coming off a major injury. After a hamstring injury caused him to play down to his standards at the beginning of the season, a wrist injury officially ended it when he was finally looking better. Now, he looks to bounce back.
Burrow should still drive the Bengals to AFC contention. Even with Patrick Mahomes in his conference, Burrow is the last guy to beat him in the playoffs. He has a legitimate hold to “contender” status.
It’s rare to see the Bengals up this high on the list, but Burrow brings a different feel to this franchise. They have hope. For other quarterbacks, the fact they are about to lose both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd this offseason would be incredibly concerning. It’s not concerning at all for the Bengals.
Jake Browning did a fantastic job filling in for Burrow. He lost some steam at the end of the playoffs, but he looked like he could be a starter in the right position. He’s a restricted free agent this offseason. Will the Bengals keep him? It’s probably in their best interest.