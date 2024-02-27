Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
6. Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had his best season as a pro last season. Despite the complete disaster in the playoffs, Prescott should still be considered one of the best players at his position. He was able to lead the Cowboys to a division title despite the Eagles taking a big lead.
The Cowboys QB finished second in MVP voting this season. He threw for more touchdowns than anyone in 2023. He was hitting people deep and playing with deadly accuracy. He almost hit his receivers 70 percent of the time. CeeDee Lamb became an absolute superstar thanks to Prescott’s ascension. The Cowboys are in amazing shape thanks to Prescott.
And guess what? Prescott is another quarterback who could get a massive deal this offseason. That’s probably the only reason he’s outside the top five. The contract situation could get ugly if the Cowboys don’t just empty their wallets and give him the biggest deal of all time.
The Cowboys have both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance behind Prescott. They are both under contract for 2024. With how important backup QBs are around the league, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys move one of them. If they don’t, this is better depth than probably any other team.