Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
4. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He turned around the Bills after a mediocre start. Allen was doing it on his own. His normal number-one receiver Stefon Diggs fell off a map. Gabe Davis was inconsistent, and he was trying to make the most out of Khalil Shakir.
Allen has been in that upper echelon for a long time now. It’s been him, Mahomes, and a few other names at the top of the list. Sometimes it’s Burrow. Sometimes it’s Lamar Jackson. It’s always Allen and Mahomes. Allen isn’t always the most accurate or the best decision-maker, but he’s always giving the Bills the best chance to win. He makes big plays when they need it, and he scores touchdowns when his team is desperate.
Backup Kyle Allen is a free agent this season, while third-stringer Shane Buechele is still under contract. Allen almost never gets hurt, so it shouldn’t matter. Even if it does, there are plenty of backups to sign in free agency this season.
It’s all about where Allen brings the Bills next season. They went into the season as a major contender, fell out of favor by the middle of the season, only to get back into contention by the end of the season. Allen lost to Mahomes on the way to his third Super Bowl. He’ll have to eventually overcome that if he’s ever going to get this monkey off his back.