Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
3. Houston Texans
This might seem insane to the readers, and we’re probably buying into the stock of CJ Stroud just a little too quickly, but he looked like a star last season. He’s also on a rookie contract, which is amazing for the Texans QB situation. The Texans took amazing strides toward contention last season. They were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL but instead made the playoffs.
Stroud was the number one reason the Texans made those strides. He overcame the rookie wall, injuries to major pieces like wide receiver Tank Dell, and ineffective offensive contributors like Dameon Pierce. Stroud was not allowing any of that impact his fantastic rookie season. He eventually won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the Texans are in one of the better spots roster-wise. They have more than $54 million in cap space to spend with most of their roster locked in.
Stroud was so accurate and hit players in stride. He was great in the red zone, and there really are no notes for Stroud’s rookie season. He just needs to make small progressions in his game and he’ll be one of the best QBs in the league.
They also have Davis Mills on the roster. The former starter works just fine as a backup. You’ve seen the status of the backup quarterback position in this article, and Mills would be better than more than two-thirds of the league.