Ranking trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers
As the Lakers head into the trade deadline needing an upgrade at the point guard spot, here is a ranking of their rumored trade targets.
4. Zach LaVine
The Lakers have been connected with Zach LaVine for what seems like the entire season. LaVine hasn't had much of a market since the former Dunk contest champion is on a horrible contract. LaVine also isn't that great of a defender and is probably the third-best player on a championship team.
Most likely, a veteran will need to be added to the deal for the Bulls to get rid of Lavine's contract. This would be ideal for the Lakers as the franchise could be able to get a huge offensive boost and also get another rotational veteran. Of course, a perfect LaVine trade for the Lakers would be one where the squad is able to get Alex Caurso in addition to the two-time all-star.
The Lakers will most likely need to trade D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and Taurean Prince as a start to a deal. Then, the franchise might have to part ways with Rui Hachimura to do a deal salary-wise. This was not ideal for the franchise as Hachimura has not been the problem this season. This is why the next option is a lot more preferable.