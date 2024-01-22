Ranking trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers
As the Lakers head into the trade deadline needing an upgrade at the point guard spot, here is a ranking of their rumored trade targets.
3. Dejounte Murray
Another and more likely target for the Lakers could be Dejounte Murray. Murray has been linked to pretty much every team this season as the Hawks continue to putter. Atlanta is already regretting giving Murray a big-time extension last offseason and will look to get rid of the All-Star by the trade deadline.
A trade for Murray would be extremely easy as the Lakers could easily swap D'Angelo Russell for Murray with future picks to help seal the deal. The team could also add other players to the deal but swapping Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves for Clint Capela or other role players might not be a good idea.
While the Lakers would still be missing some depth in the frontcourt, trading for Murray would allow the team to solve their defensive issues in the backcourt while not giving anything up on the offensive end. While Murray is a good trade target for the Lakers, there are still two better options for the Lakers.