Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
6. Indianapolis Colts just gave Kenny Moore II three years, $30 million
Up until very recently, the Indianapolis Colts were my No. 1 to end up with L'Jarius Sneed. They were swimming in so much cap space, but instead, they ended up paying Kenny Moore II $30 million over three years to keep being a stellar nickelback. While Chris Ballard is still a good general manager, I suppose, this team will only be as good as what Anthony Richardson ever allows for them to be.
Where things stand now, we are coming up on a decade since the Colts last won the AFC South. They were in contention for a playoff berth heading into the final weeks of the season but ultimately came up short. While I understand letting Gardner Minshew II walk to the Las Vegas Raiders, how many starts does Richardson have under his belt exactly? He got hurt last year and was not at Florida long.
Overall, I can see the upside in adding a playmaker in the back end of the defense like Sneed to help get the Colts over the top. I expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to be better than they were last year, as well as for the Houston Texans to remain a force in the deep AFC. This move is about taking some of what has been great with the Chiefs and injecting it into a team that is still chasing.
If I were the Colts, I would put more of my focus into signing true free agents and the NFL Draft now.