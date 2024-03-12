Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
5. Jacksonville Jaguars just gave Ronald Darby two years, $8.5 million
Given that the Jacksonville Jaguars were the last of the seven teams mentioned by Tyler Dragon as a potential trade partner with the Kansas City Chiefs for L'Jarius Sneed, I would take that into consideration for sure. On the topic of anonymity, I get why no executive would put their name on this. However, the Jaguars are real competition in the AFC, so why bother helping make that team better?
Another factor that hurts the Jaguars' ability to trade for Sneed is that they just gave some money to Ronald Darby in his free agency. Yes, it is only a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, but that might be enough coin given to a player in the same position group as Sneed to prevent Jacksonville from pulling the trigger on this. Trent Baalke thinks differently though, so there could always be a way...
Frankly, I just think that the prospects of the Jaguars being good in the AFC next year far outweigh whatever Kansas City could get in return for Sneed in a late-spring trade. We have seen Jaguars teams win with defense before. Sneed has been a very important piece in the back end of Steve Spagnuolo's defense for years. Putting him in Ryan Nielsen's unit in Jacksonville could be explosive.
The Jaguars were always a dark horse to deal for Sneed, but Darby's signing likely makes it more so.