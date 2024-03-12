Fansided

Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry

  • L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
  • Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
  • Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?

By John Buhler

L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 7
Next

4. Detroit Lions just gave Amik Robertson two years, $9.25 million

If there was one team in the NFC I would be the most reticent about trading L'Jarius Sneed over to if I was the Kansas City Chiefs, it would have to be the Detroit Lions going away. Had Dan Campbell decided not to be a total meatheaded moron and kicked a few field goals at Levi's, it would have been his team playing in the Super Bowl and not a West Coast finesse king better known as Kyle Shanahan.

In a similar situation as the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions just gave Amik Robertson a comparable two-year contract. His deal is worth $9.25 million. Again, that money could get in the way of making the dollars make sense for a blockbuster deal. We know that Brad Holmes is every bit as good at his job as Brett Veach, so I am sure they could find a way to orchestrate a deal to help out both parties.

However, can you imagine Sneed hauling in the game-winning interception in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans to prevent the Chiefs from pulling off an unprecedented three-peat? This is why I would be reluctant in striking a deal with the Lions, even though they play in the opposite conference. Like the Chiefs, the Lions are a lock to make the playoffs next year. You don't want to make a lock even better.

If this were any other offseason, I would say the Lions would be a terrific landing spot for Sneed.

Home/NFL Rumors