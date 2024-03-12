Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
4. Detroit Lions just gave Amik Robertson two years, $9.25 million
If there was one team in the NFC I would be the most reticent about trading L'Jarius Sneed over to if I was the Kansas City Chiefs, it would have to be the Detroit Lions going away. Had Dan Campbell decided not to be a total meatheaded moron and kicked a few field goals at Levi's, it would have been his team playing in the Super Bowl and not a West Coast finesse king better known as Kyle Shanahan.
In a similar situation as the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions just gave Amik Robertson a comparable two-year contract. His deal is worth $9.25 million. Again, that money could get in the way of making the dollars make sense for a blockbuster deal. We know that Brad Holmes is every bit as good at his job as Brett Veach, so I am sure they could find a way to orchestrate a deal to help out both parties.
However, can you imagine Sneed hauling in the game-winning interception in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans to prevent the Chiefs from pulling off an unprecedented three-peat? This is why I would be reluctant in striking a deal with the Lions, even though they play in the opposite conference. Like the Chiefs, the Lions are a lock to make the playoffs next year. You don't want to make a lock even better.
If this were any other offseason, I would say the Lions would be a terrific landing spot for Sneed.