Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
Who saw this coming? We all knew that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed would be a hot commodity in NFL free agency this offseason. With defensive lineman Chris Jones being more of a priority for the Kansas City brass, there was always a chance Sneed could walk. Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, there is still a very strong possibility the Chiefs trade him this spring.
The Chiefs will have until later this spring to figure out what they want to do about Sneed's contract. To date, he has never made big money, as he was not a first-round pick coming out of Louisiana Tech. Surely, the Chiefs would love to have him back, but not even the best general managers can do the necessary financial gymnastics to keep the band together forever. This stinks.
So with the second day of NFL free agency underway, let's take a look at the seven teams Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports identified as possible trade partners for the Chiefs if they wanted to move off Sneed. Dragon's article is only a week old, but many of the teams listed by him are still in play for the high-priced corner. While he does have a market, he will not be going to a better team.
Let's reassess the magnificent seven teams that have been connected to the Chiefs cornerback.
7. Tennessee Titans just gave Chidobe Awuzie three years, $36 million
Although the Tennessee Titans say they are still interested in trading for L'Jarius Sneed, they just gave Chibode Awuzie a three-year deal worth $36 million to follow new head coach Brian Callahan over from the Cincinnati Bengals. To be quite frank, I don't think they are done trying to get former Bengals to Nashville. They are much more likely to trade for wide receiver Tee Higgins than they are for Sneed.
I feel like the Titans are still a year away from being a year away. While I like the Callahan hire, I am not sure what to make of Ran Carthon in Year 2 as general manager, and I don't trust Amy Adams Strunk as their majority owner. She is her late meddling father's daughter after all. Frankly, until they get a better quarterback, nothing that they do in free agency or in a trade is going to matter.
While I suspect that the Titans will be markedly better than they were a year ago, it is hard to be bullish on a team that no longer employs Derrick Henry or Mike Vrabel. Those were two bastions of greatness in Nashville. Well, one thing is for sure. The Titans of yesteryear are in the past, and there may be a new way forward in The Music City. Sneed could be a part of it but don't count on it either.
The fact Higgins is still out there and Awuzie just got signed has me bearish on trading for Sneed.