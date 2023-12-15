3 reasons Connor McDavid will still win MVP
Connor McDavid had a terrible start to his season, but he's officially back and better than ever. Despite his team still fighting for a playoff spot, he should be the favorite to win MVP.
By Nick Villano
1. Connor McDavis is the best player in the world
This is pretty straightforward, but Connor McDavid is the best player in the world on a team that could theoretically win the Stanley Cup. More times than not, that player either wins or comes very close to the Hart Trophy. That's not going to change this season.
What really helps McDavid is there isn't any true star pulling away this season. The best teams are the Bruins, Rangers, Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche. They all have MVP-caliber players (MacKinnon, Panarin, Pastrnak, and Adin Hill), but none have taken a stranglehold on the MVP race. Also, Kucherov is leading the league in points on a team currently on the outside of the playoff race. That's not even considering Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, anyone on the Maple Leafs, and a handful of others who have an outside shot at this award.
With so many players in the race, the one that will stand out is the best player overall. That is Connor McDavid. All these other players are great. We're in a really fun era of hockey, but McDavid is still THE guy.
There is a lot of time left, and McDavid has to avoid injury for the rest of the season (he's already missed some games). However, this is his award to lose. He has to stay on pace, and he's taking home another trophy. He's going to run out of room in his house eventually.