3 reasons Connor McDavid will still win MVP
Connor McDavid had a terrible start to his season, but he's officially back and better than ever. Despite his team still fighting for a playoff spot, he should be the favorite to win MVP.
By Nick Villano
2. The comeback factor
There is a narrative involved in this. The best story wins the MVP. That's how Taylor Hall won an MVP despite playing for the second Wild Card team in 2018. The narrative around the Edmonton Oilers is that they were the favorites for the Stanley Cup who looked like one of the most disappointing teams this decade. Already, the Oilers are in a playoff spot based on points percentage.
There are so many storylines this season, but the Oilers have taken up most of the headlines. There were rumors about his displeasure with how things were going. There were even some analysts talking about a possible trade or McDavid asking for a trade.
Then, Jay Woodcroft was fired. They hired someone close to McDavid in Kris Knoblauch. The entire dynamic of the team changed. McDavid caught on fire, and the Oilers started winning. Of course, they don't have the worst goaltending in the league anymore, so that helps, but McDavid is the true driving force for this franchise.
This will be the narrative that comes up during awards voting season, and the writers won't be able to help themselves. McDavid is going to win the MVP if he stays on his current point pace and the Oilers make the playoffs.