3 reasons the Mets must extend Pete Alonso before Opening Day
Locking up Pete Alonso should be the top priority for the New York Mets before Opening Day. He's one of the best power hitters in baseball and essential to the team's future success.
By James Nolan
2. Alonso is one of the best sluggers in MLB
Since Alonso entered MLB, he’s been one of the best power hitters in the game. He broke the single-season rookie HR record in 2019 with 53 dingers. In the last five seasons, he’s led baseball with 192 HRs.
Discounting the 2020 shortened season, the Mets slugger has hit at least 40 HRs and recorded over 115 RBIs in three out of four seasons. He was also the second-fastest player to reach 150 HRs.
His 53 HRs in 2019 and his 46 HRs in 2023 are at the top of the Mets single-season HR list. At just 29 years old, Alonso still has a lot of time to break more records.
Scoring runs is the name of the game. Alonso has been the best-run producer since 2019, with 498 RBIs. His price tag is already hefty. Another big season could get Alonso a big contract in free agency.
Before the 2022 season, the Yankees lowballed Aaron Judge with contract offers. He ended up having a historic season and garnered a $360 million deal. If Stearns strikes a deal with Alonso before Opening Day, he could save lots of money long-term.