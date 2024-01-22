3 reasons the Mets must extend Pete Alonso before Opening Day
Locking up Pete Alonso should be the top priority for the New York Mets before Opening Day. He's one of the best power hitters in baseball and essential to the team's future success.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets are in a tough situation, as three-time All-Star Pete Alonso is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2024 season. In five seasons, the 29-year-old has 192 HRs and 498 total RBIs and the new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, should prioritize locking up the elite slugger before Opening Day strikes.
After the Mets hired Stearns, he calmed fans down by telling them Alonso would be wearing a Mets uniform at the start of 2024. However, if a deal between both sides isn’t made before Opening Day, Alonso will likely test the open market.
With one year left on his rookie contract, the possibility of the two-time HR Derby champ getting moved before the trade deadline is on the table. The Mets would be foolish to let him go, as he’s one of the best power hitters in baseball.
New York has a strong core of veterans locked up for the long term. They also have some intriguing prospects that could make an impact within the coming years. Having a big-time power bat like Alonso is essential nowadays.
3. The Mets have a strong core to build around
Even though Stearns hasn’t made any big splash moves, the Mets still have a strong group headed into 2024. Veteran pieces such as Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, and Edwin Diaz have received long-term contracts.
The Mets have stars that are ready to win now. In 2024, New York might be able to sneak into the playoffs. If Alonso weren’t on the roster, they would have significantly lower odds.
Last season, the Mets experienced career lows from a lot of their impact bats. Injuries also played a role in the team's 2023 struggles. They could easily get back to being one of the top teams in the National League if their lineup collectively performs.
In 2022 when the team won 101 games, Eric Chavez was the team's hitting coach. Alonso and Lindor both had elite seasons and McNeil won the NL Batting Title. For some reason, they made a switch, and Jeremy Barnes took over the reins in 2023.
After last season, the Mets quickly named Chavez the team's hitting coach again. With that being said, New York can bounce back offensively in 2024 and beyond.
When Chavez was the hitting coach, Alonso thrived. He hit 40 HRs, attained a .271 BA, and finished with a league-leading 131 RBIs.
It’s hard to find many guys that can pop off 40 HRs every season. Luckily, the Mets have that guy in the prime years of his career. Keeping him part of the current core should be a top priority.