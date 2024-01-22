3 reasons the Mets must extend Pete Alonso before Opening Day
Locking up Pete Alonso should be the top priority for the New York Mets before Opening Day. He's one of the best power hitters in baseball and essential to the team's future success.
By James Nolan
1. Alonso could be a Met for life
When a player spends his entire career with one team, it’s very special. All-time Mets third baseman David Wright is a prime example of that, as his number 5 jersey is still being worn by fans today, years after he retired.
Fans love Alonso. He’s on pace to break numerous franchise records. The new Mets regime is looking to bring a World Series trophy to Queens in the future, and they need their All-Star first basemen for that to happen.
The 29-year-old has been a leader for the Mets since he stepped foot in the big league locker room. Alonso embodies Mets fans. Over his entire career, he’s missed just 24 games. Fans value that and would hate to see a player like him in another uniform.
The other Mets veterans have received their contracts, and now it should be Alonso’s turn. If the three-time All-Star continues to put together elite power numbers every season, he could punch his ticket into Cooperstown.
Only two Hall of Famers have walked through the doors in Mets caps. It’s still early on, but Alonso has a great chance of being the third if he signs an extension with New York.