Rome Odunze NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams that need star Washington WR
It is not just The Michael Penix Jr. Show in Washington; have you seen Rome Odunze play football?!
By John Buhler
3. Arizona Cardinals can go in a lot of directions with their first-rounders
There are few teams who are in as advantageous of a situation near the top half of the first round of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft than the Arizona Cardinals. Assuming they want to keep on keeping on with Kyler Murray under center, Arizona will have two first-round picks, their own probably coming inside the top five, and the Houston Texans' by way of the trade that saw Will Anderson Jr. go No. 3.
The Cardinals drafted former Ohio State book-end tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 overall last spring in the move back with Houston. Given that Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded head coach, I think he could be going with an edge rusher with either of these two first-round picks. As far as the other one is concerned, I would take a good, hard look at adding another receiver like an Odunze.
Under this current regime, the Cardinals are going to sink or swim, depending on how the view Murray. If they want to build around him, then they need to get him protection, weapons and a pass rush. Should they not, they may want to draft another quarterback inside the top 10. No matter what direction they decide to go in with Murray, it makes all the sense in the world to add a wide receiver.
Arizona may want Marvin Harrison Jr. a bit more out of Ohio State, but for the value, go draft Udonze.