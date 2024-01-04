Rome Odunze NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams that need star Washington WR
It is not just The Michael Penix Jr. Show in Washington; have you seen Rome Odunze play football?!
By John Buhler
2. Indianapolis Colts need to get more explosive in the receiving game
The Indianapolis Colts are so close, yet so far. Taking a flier on former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall last spring was quite the gamble. He showed some promise in the early part of his rookie season. Then, he got hurt and it was the return of Minshew Mania across the NFL. Gardner Minshew II has filled in admirably for Richardson, but this is the latter's team going forward.
The Colts are still very much in playoff contention heading into the final week of the season, so they could have a far worse draft pick than we initially expected. Regardless, the Colts have not been a bastion for wide receiver greatness in recent years. Yes, they have Michael Pittman Jr., but the Colts are not going anywhere next season and beyond with a receiver corps that doesn't move the needle.
To me, Odunze would fit in perfectly in Shane Steichen's offense. He has been Michael Penix Jr.'s safety blanket in Seattle the last two years. The same sort of principles could apply to Richardson in Indianapolis, if Odunze were to be the pick for the Colts in the first round. By adding Odunze to the receiving corps, the Colts' passing attack could become a tad more balance, and a bit more dynamic.
The Colts are in one of the most competitive divisions in football, so they need to make it happen.