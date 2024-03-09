Rudy Gobert implies that NBA refs are influenced by sports betting
The Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting for home-court advantage throughout the entire playoffs and their star player is calling out a NBA ref for betting.
As the Minnesota Timberwolves look to adjust to life without Karl-Anthony Towns, one of their stars is accusing the league's referees of being "influenced" by sports betting.
According to Jon Krawczynski and Joe Vardon of The Athletic ($), Rudy Gobert suggested that the league refs are taking sports betting into account when calling fouls.
This comes after the star was assessed a technical foul with only 27 seconds left in the regulation. Originally, it was a common foul on Gobert but him flashing the money signs caused the foul to be upped to a tech. That led him to be ejected from the rest of the game as the center already had five fouls.
The Timberwolves could have used a win with the chase for home-court advantage being between them and three other teams that are in close cohorts in the win-loss column.
Rudy Gobert suggests NBA refs are influenced by sports betting
After the loss and after taking responsibility for his "immature reaction", Gobert took aim at the officials with an insinuation that it feels like the prevalence of sports gambling is having an impact on NBA refs and games.
"I think it’s hurting our game.
“I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way," Gobert said.
His money gesture after he was called for his fifth foul was an allusion to sports betting being part of the call being made.
While this proves nothing, the Timberwolves losing Gobert did end up being quite costly. Minnesota went on to lose by nine points to Cleveland after forcing overtime. Without the big defensive star on the floor, the Cavaliers had every opportunity to drive and get to the bucket in the extra period.
Gobert addressed the inevitability that the combination of his on-court gesture and his comments would result in a fine, but was okay with being the "bad guy" as long as it opened the door for a discussion that he believes needs to be had.
It will be interesting to see if any other NBA players join the T'Wolves big man in this sentiment, or what action Adam Silver and the league take in respons.