Russell Wilson has simplest, most depressing of goals for Steelers offense this week
By John Buhler
In the same vein as Andy Dalton's "Playmakers on three!" and Jameis Winston eating W's, Russell Wilson's plans for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions feels uninspired. I may have wanted to run through a barbed wire fence after Gardner Minshew II wanted to give the dog the bone leading the Las Vegas Raiders, but I cannot wait for the cliched phrase coming from Wilson.
When you have that Wolverine blood in you, you are free, in your mind, to do high knees down an airplane aisle in the middle of a night for four hours on end on a transatlantic flight. Mr. Unlimited named his kid Win for a reason, but unlike DJ Khaled, this may not be all he does. Wilson is going to play in the Steelers' preseason finale vs. the Lions, and he is going to like it! He has a job to ... keep...
Wilson shared his plan of attack to ESPN's Brooke Pryor ahead of the Steelers' final preseason game.
"We're playing. Yeah, we're all playing. I'm excited to get back on the field. Last week was great to be out there for the first time, putting more pads on and everything else. And obviously we didn't get the win and everything else, but I think the big thing for us is just executing and us making our plays and doing our thing."
This might be the most depressing thing I have heard a Super Bowl champion quarterback say since Nick Foles said he was fired up to go carve up third-stringers while he was with the Chicago Bears.
"I think the most important thing for us to accomplish is to play efficient football, move the ball and down the field. Obviously we want to celebrate in the end zone. That would be fun. We need to make sure that happens, and that's the standard of football we want to be able to play in."
In all honesty, if Wilson plays poorly vs. Detroit, he might get cut and Justin Fields will be their starter.
Russell Wilson is not inspiring any confidence with his preseason quotes
One thing that I keep going back and forth on when it comes to the Steelers is which of these immovable objects will be ruined by an unstoppable force. I am talking about head coach Mike Tomlin winning at least nine games annually vs. the ever-present Arthur Smith 7-10 split. I lived through the latter over the last three years as an Atlanta Falcons fan. Trust me, it was not a good time to be had.
While I tend to think Tomlin will prevail over Smith, the Steelers do have a difficult schedule in a deep AFC. For my money, I would have empowered Fields from the jump, just to see if he can be a guy for this team or not. The Steelers are not affording themselves that real opportunity by playing this Wilson charade.
Even though it would be cool to see him reinvent himself in Pittsburgh and save his hall of fame career he has destroyed, I am not banking on it. We are both in our mid-30s. Father Time is not working in our favor. We are getting more and more grey hairs, losing our fading athleticism more and more by the nanosecond. Although a boy can dream, we can no longer play the just a kid card. No one cares.
The best way for the Steelers to flip the Arthur Smith 7-10 split is to start Fields Week 1 vs. Atlanta.