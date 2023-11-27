3 Dennis Allen replacements the Saints should hire in they miss playoffs
The New Orleans Saints lack firepower on both sides of the football. After a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they no longer control their own destiny. Is Dennis Allen on the hot seat?
By Mark Powell
If the Saints want offense, they should hire Ben Johnson
I'll be the most recent pundit to say it -- Ben Johnson can and should be a head coach in the NFL next season. Johnson has resurrected the Detroit Lions offense, and is one of the best play-callers in the league. He is exactly what Derek Carr and the Saints need if they are to figure this thing out long term. Carr isn't going anywhere, and the majority of New Orleans weapons are attainable, if the front office chooses. Why not let Johnson make the most of this Saints offense?
Who Dat Dish's Ryan Heckman discussed Johnson as a possible Allen replacement back in early November:
"I would certainly love to see what Johnson could do in New Orleans, and if he could turn Chris Olave into one of the best receivers in the game, because Olave definitely has that type of potential. The Saints have plenty to work with offensively, and Johnson would be able to take full advantage," Heckman wrote.
The only caveat to hiring Johnson is that he will likely have his choice of head coaching jobs. He turned down the Carolina Panthers as recently as last offseason when they wanted to interview him. Johnson is comfortable in Detroit, and if he doesn't like the opportunity in New Orleans, there's no real reason for him to jump ship.