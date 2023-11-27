3 Dennis Allen replacements the Saints should hire in they miss playoffs
The New Orleans Saints lack firepower on both sides of the football. After a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they no longer control their own destiny. Is Dennis Allen on the hot seat?
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints entered the 2023 NFL season as the likely favorites to win the NFC South. The division as a whole is one of the weakest in the league in terms of talent and postseason threats. After acquiring Derek Carr in the offseason to lead their offense, the Saints were viewed as a possible standalone -- a rare NFC South team that could win a playoff game.
Yet, here we are nearly three-fourths of the way through the NFL season, and the Saints have one of the worst offenses in the league. The defense isn't talented enough to consistently carry them. Following a loss to the Falcons on Sunday, New Orleans is no longer in first place in the division, and is on the outside looking in at the NFC Playoff Picture.
IF the Saints fail to make the playoffs, changes should be made to the coaching staff. It's unclear if that'll include Dennis Allen, but it's tough to see him surviving a disappointing 2023 regular season after the front office invested so much money in the team this past offseason. Should the Saints move on from Allen, there are plenty of possible replacements available.
Saints could bring Dan Quinn back to the NFC South as Dennis Allen replacement
Dan Quinn's Falcons tenure did not go according to plan, but that's not all on him. Quinn deserves a second chance as an NFL head coach, and he'll likely receive it considering how well the Cowboys defense is playing for the second-consecutive year. An easy argument against Quinn is that the Saints already employ a defensive-minded head coach. Why would they dump Allen for another?
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports hinted that Quinn could be a head coach in 2024 as early as Week 1.
"Yes. I see Dan Quinn becoming a head coach after this season." Glazer said. "Absolutely."
Quinn led the Falcons to the Super Bowl, only to fall short against the New England Patriots. While Quinn is unlikely to land the Dallas Cowboys job given Mike McCarthy's status, plenty of teams -- including the Raiders and Panthers, who have already fired their coaches -- may be interested. The Denver Broncos reportedly wanted to hire Quinn prior to settling on Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
Quinn's name has gotten around NFL head coaching circles, and it's likely to again. Expect the Saints to do their due diligence.