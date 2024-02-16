4 49ers free agents Klint Kubiak can recruit to the New Orleans Saints
3. Jon Feliciano, IOL
When you look along the offensive line in New Orleans, it's clear that right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Erik McCoy are the stalwarts of this unit. Everywhere else, however, is either a hole or a place where the Saints could use a clear upgrade moving forward to help create a more consistent, functional offense under Kubiak's guidance.
Tackle is the big hole for the Saints with Andrus Peat likely gone in free agency after a long tenure with the organization, but that's not something that you'll find in the 49ers class of free agents for 2024. So instead, we turn our attention to the interior where both Cesar Ruiz and James Hurst were substandard as the starting guards this past season.
Bringing in a veteran like Jon Feliciano could accomplish quite a bit for the Saints offensive line. While it's difficult to call a 32-year-old a long-term solution to the problem, he could provide an immediate fix as he performed like one of the legitimately best guards in the NFL in the 2023 season with the 49ers.
One big red flag would be that Feliciano has certainly not performed at that level throughout his career. In fact, a strong argument could be made that this past season with the 49ers was an outlier as the clear best season of the veteran's career.
Having said that, the Kubiak connection should inspire some faith. With him calling the offense and having a hand as the passing game coordinator in San Francisco in Feliciano's career year, perhaps he has the goods to mine a similar performance with the Saints out of the 32-year-old. At worst, it's worth a consideration at a position where there are clear opportunities to improve for New Orleans.