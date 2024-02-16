4 49ers free agents Klint Kubiak can recruit to the New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have their new offensive coordinator, hiring former 49ers passing game coordinator and former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to take the role on Dennis Allen's staff in the Big Easy. It's a much-needed change for the Saints, an offense that seemed grounded far too often.
But it could also be a connection that pays off for the Saints in free agency. With Kubiak coming to New Orleans from the 49ers, the opportunity is thus presented for his new team to capitalize on his familiarity with former San Francisco players in free agency. And it just so happens that the Niners have a fascinating group of impending free agents set to hit the market in 2024.
So which former 49ers players would help rejuvenate this Saints roster if Kubiak can help lure them to New Orleans? Let's take a look at four prime candidates.
4. Sam Darnold, QB
Sam Darnold, of course, has never lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick by the New York Jets coming out of USC. However, when he signed with the 49ers, some were excited about the possibility of him joining forces with Kyle Shanahan and potentially reviving his career.
Of course, Brock Purdy started healthy in Week 1 and didn't afford Darnold many opportunities. When he did play, though, there we still signs of what the former USC Trojan showed in college as he appeared in 10 games with one start, going 28-of-46 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
In all likelihood, Darnold's chances of being a full-time NFL starter may have dwindled to unrecognizable proportions at this point in his career. Having said that, his role as a career backup from here on out could just be beginning and, ultimately, make his services coveted on the free agent market.
That's also a role that the Saints desperately need to fill in the 2024 offseason. Jameis Winston appears already out of the door in New Orleans after his tenure with the franchise, which leaves no real viable option sitting behind Derek Carr, who has been known to get banged up here and there throughout his career.
Kubiak's familiarity with Darnold from the year in San Francisco could make this an easy connection and fill a major void on the Saints roster.