Shocking team revealed as potential ‘long shot’ suitor for Paul George amid free agency rumors
Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly not on the same page in contract discussions. A surprise team could take advantage.
By Lior Lampert
It has now been nearly three months since the Los Angeles Clippers signed two-way superstar wing Kawhi Leonard to a three-year, $149.65 million contract, and the team has yet to do the same for Paul George, which has raised questions about his future with the team.
What is the hold-up for George and the Clippers to get a deal done?
Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that the two sides are “apart” in a recent podcast episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, with colleague Tim Bontemps suggesting they may be struggling to find common ground on either the duration or the financial compensation of the extension after Leonard took a slight discount and one year less than he was eligible to receive in his new contract.
But Windhorst points out that George, a California native, has made his desire to remain with the Clippers beyond this season known, adding that he ultimately expects a deal to get done. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from heating up, with the Philadelphia 76ers being the most heavily linked team to the nine-time All-Star.
George re-signing with Los Angeles may be only a matter of time, but teams will continue to monitor the situation until the ink is dry on a new deal. A shocking Eastern Conference team other than the Sixers has been revealed as a prospective suitor for his services amid rumors about his potential upcoming free agency if he elects to opt out of his $48.8 million player option for next season, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic ($) – the Detroit Pistons.
Pistons revealed as potential ‘long shot’ suitor for Paul George
A Pistons fan asked Edwards to list the top three players he feels the team should pursue this offseason to pair with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham in a mailbag column. He listed George as a “long shot” option, citing his ability to serve as a mentor for young players on the roster while filling a “massive void” for Detroit and his connection to general manager Troy Weaver, adding that the team can afford to sign him to a lucrative long-term contract.
Weaver was reportedly “pivotal in getting George to Oklahoma City back in 2017,” where the 33-year-old wing enjoyed arguably the most success of his career, finishing third in the 2018-19 MVP voting.
However, Edwards acknowledged that George must accept that he wouldn’t be contending to an NBA championship in Detroit, instead securing one last lucrative payday as he enters his age-34 campaign. Keith Smith of Spotrac projects the Pistons to have the most cap space in the league this offseason, putting them in prime position to spend big in free agency.
While it feels like a pipe dream for the lowly Pistons to land a high-profile free agent like George, fans will monitor extension talks between him and the Clippers until the two agree to a deal.