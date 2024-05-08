Steelers latest Arthur Smith reunion isn't the wide receiver answer they needed
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator this offseason. Smith, who previously was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and offensive coordinator of the ground-and-pound Tennessee Titans, should fit Pittsburgh like a glove with the right personnel.
Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have taken Smith at his word, and brought in players who fit his scheme. This includes two new quarterbacks, some young offensive linemen and four players who have a history with Smith. The Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson, Van Jefferson and MyCole Pruitt prior to Wednesday. Then, they added a new wide receiver.
The Steelers have reportedly signed Scotty Miller, which is fine. I have nothing against Miller himself. He seems like a fine player. However, he is a WR4 at best, and hasn't been a legitimate outside threat since 2020 when Tom Brady was his quarterback. The Steelers do not have Tom Brady under center, sadly.
Steelers are building an offense lacking at one position
I don't doubt that Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have a vision for their offense. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren headlining the backfield, the Steelers will be a run-heavy scheme. It makes a lot of sense given the Steelers history -- they win with ball control and defense. Still, Pittsburgh has one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL in George Pickens. The wide receiver room is barren, though, even with the additions made this offseason.
Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson and lack a true WR2. The Steelers were involved in trade conversations for Brandon Aiyuk, but balked at the asking price.
Bring in a Smith disciple makes sense, as it'll make the transition to a new offense far easier. However, it fails to offer the simple question of who will line up opposite Pickens. Roman Wilson is not that player, at least not yet. Neither is Jefferson nor Patterson, and certainly not Miller.
The year is 2024. The Steelers will need to pass the ball at some point, and they are doing Russell Wilson/Justin Fields a disservice by failing to address a critical position in the modern NFL.