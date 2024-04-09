Calls for Mike Tomlin's job have already started, but not from Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has been nothing short of a success, but that hasn't stopped some pundits from calling out Mike Tomlin.
By Mark Powell
As things currently stand, Mike Tomlin will head into the 2024 season on the final year of his contract, though that could change by the end of the offseason. Tomlin is now the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL after the Patriots let Bill Belichick walk. However, he's had very little playoff success in the past decade, leaving many in Pittsburgh wanting more.
Undoubtedly, Tomlin feels the heat coming towards the north shore in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans and ownership will only tolerate so much mediocre play, and Tomlin's winning record streak can only carry him so far. He is not Jeff Fisher.
This offseason, Pittsburgh has already revamped its quarterback room by acquiring both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while trading Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia. They also added a key piece on defense in linebacker Patrick Queen. With the NFL Draft just weeks away, Tomlin is already hearing some in the media call for his job.
Myles Simmons and Mike Florio listed the Steelers and Tomlin as a team which cannot afford to get off to a slow start in 2024, with the former going as far as to say it "might get loud" for Pittsburgh's head coach.
Is Mike Tomlin already on the hot seat for the Steelers heading into 2024?
Simmons isn't out of line with his commentary. If the Steelers struggle to start the 2024 season, Pittsburgh fans will turn on Tomlin quickly. Even last season in the midst of a playoff run, Steelers fans weren't thrilled with Tomlin's coaching style. After an early exit in the postseason (a loss in Buffalo), the greatest Tomlin supporters weren't surprised.
A team once judged by Lombardi Trophies has settled for winning records and Wild Card exits. The ultimate goal is no longer a Super Bowl, but instead just one measly playoff win in Patrick Mahomes' AFC, something the Steelers haven't accomplished since 2016.
What makes the Steelers organization great is its stability from the top-down, starting with the Rooneys. General manager Omar Khan fully trusts Tomlin to help run the Steelers program, but his message has grown stale. Unless he can back up his bravado with postseason success -- one win at minimum, more highly encouraged -- a parting of ways could make sense for both sides.
But it's far too soon to go down that path. Let's talk again next January.