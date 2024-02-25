Steelers Rumors: 4 centers Pittsburgh must target after releasing Mason Cole
2. Connor Williams will cost the Steelers, but is the best free agent option
There is some sneaky depth, as mentioned with Brewer, when it comes to the crop of free agents at center in the 2024 offseason. That is certainly a consideration that the Steelers must make when it comes to the possibility of signing a veteran rather than drafting a replacement for Mason Cole. And it's also a consideration for what type of contract is handed out.
It's always difficult to measure how aggressive an organization -- especially one like Pittsburgh -- plans to be when it comes to "getting their guy" in free agency. Having said that, if the Steelers ramp it up in that department for 2024 free agency, then they would be big-game hunting going after former Cowboys and Dolphins interior lineman Connor Williams.
Williams is the class among centers in free agency this offseason. He's the only player at the position ranked inside the Top 40 of PFF's best 2024 free agents and the breakdown of how he's found his own of late only makes him more enticing on the open market:
"Williams started his career with the Dallas Cowboys at left guard and blossomed in Miami at center, thriving as a run blocker in Mike McDaniel’s zone-blocking scheme where he was able to quickly get to the second level and lead the way. While he doesn’t have the world’s strongest anchor in a phone booth, his fast first step off the line enables him to seal off defenders on the backside of runs by getting in position."
The one drawback for the Steelers when it comes to Williams is health. While in Miami, the center suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. That puts his availability for the 2024 season's start into question. Having said that, it could also help surpress his price tag, which would work in Pittsburgh's favor.
Thus, signing Williams as a more long-term option and also adding a stopgap option to replace Cole in Week 1, either in free agency or the draft, should definitely be on the table for the Steelers.