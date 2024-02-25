Steelers Rumors: 4 centers Pittsburgh must target after releasing Mason Cole
3. Steelers could wait and draft Zach Frazier on Day 2
There has already been some speculation that the Steelers could use the No. 20 overall pick to essentially take the first cent off of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. That is still very much in the cards and could eliminate any risk of their guy being taken. However, there is some value in this draft class at the position that could afford Pittsburgh the luxury of waiting until Day 2 to address the need.
One prospect that jumps off of the page as a potential or projected second-round pick is West Virginia veteran Zach Frazier. He started 47 games in his college career for the Mountaineers and fits the mold physically as a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder on the interior.
While he's effective and strong in the passing game, his best reps are when he's working as part of the rushing attack. Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot broke down Frazier as a potential target for Pittsburgh and his comp makes it seem like even more of a possibility:
"Overall, Frazier is a solid player with a well-rounded game. His floor is high, and in a man/inside zone scheme, he should thrive. While he lacks the physical traits to potentially be a high-end center -- he doesn't have the athleticism of a Creed Humphrey -- Frazier is a strong prospect. It'd be great to see him become the next Nick Mangold, but my NFL comp will settle on Ben Jones, a tough and rock-solid dude in the middle but never an All-Star."
Jones, of course, spent several seasons with the Titans, including all of Arthur Smith's tenure there. So if the Steelers don't want to burn a premium pick on a center, then someone comped to a guy that the new Pittsburgh offensive coordinator clearly liked having in the building and worked well with would make a ton of sense.