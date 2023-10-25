Steelers rumors: Broncos trade link, Broderick Jones battle, Pickens grows up
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II.
- Mike Tomlin puts an end to any Broderick Jones debate.
- The Rams forced George Pickens to grow up, and he'll learn from it.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin puts an end to Broderick Jones position battle
Mike Tomlin took some heat for sticking with Dan Moore Jr. upon his return from injury at left tackle. Rookie Broderick Jones had played admirably against the Baltimore Ravens in what was the first start of his NFL career. Pittsburgh is bringing Jones along slowly despite the first-round pick's improvements the last few weeks. They want to make sure Jones is ready to play a demanding position when the time comes.
Tomlin was asked directly about the Moore vs Jones debate, but put an end to it. “I wouldn’t peel back the curtain for you if there was a debate,” Tomlin said.
And there you have it. Moore has plenty of flexibility on the offensive line, and could start at multiple positions even once Jones is deemed ready. However, Moore struggled early this season. When Jones succeeded in Moore's designated injury weeks, it only fueled the conversation.
Jones's day will come, but not yet. For now, Moore is the man protecting Kenny Pickett's blind side.