Steelers rumors: Broncos trade link, Broderick Jones battle, Pickens grows up
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II.
- Mike Tomlin puts an end to any Broderick Jones debate.
- The Rams forced George Pickens to grow up, and he'll learn from it.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Could a trade with the Broncos be looming?
With the Denver Broncos fading into obscurity, could Sean Payton blow the whole damn thing up in hopes of receiving draft capital in return? While Patrick Surtain II is an All-Pro talent at cornerback, he's being wasted in Denver. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports floated the Steelers as a possible landing spot, suggesting Khan and Co. could send a second-round pick to Denver in return.
"On paper, this trade makes sense for both parties. The Steelers would acquire an affordable player (Surtain is in the final year of his rookie deal) who can immediately bolster what is currently the league's 25th-ranked pass defense. In return, Denver would get a high draft pick it can use for its rebuild," DeArdo wrote.
Surtain could be worth a first rounder, which is something the Broncos will almost assuredly argue. He made the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All Pro in 2022. However, the point working against added draft capital is that he'll be entering the final season of his rookie deal come next year. The Steelers will have to break the bank to keep a player like Surtain, who is just entering his prime.
As tantalizing as this potential trade is, it remains unlikely. Pittsburgh's needs are primarily on the offensive side of the ball, and they drafted Joey Porter Jr. with the hope he would be a cheap upgrade at the cornerback position as he develops.