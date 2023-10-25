Steelers rumors: Broncos trade link, Broderick Jones battle, Pickens grows up
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II.
- Mike Tomlin puts an end to any Broderick Jones debate.
- The Rams forced George Pickens to grow up, and he'll learn from it.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: George Pickens forced to grow up against the Los Angeles Rams
Whether he was ready for it or not, George Pickens had to grow up on the fly against the Los Angeles Rams. The LA secondary trash talked Pickens all game long despite some memorable catches from the former Georgia Bulldog. Pickens finally made a mistake, as he was called for a personal foul late in the game. He'll have to take that as a learning experience -- don't fight back when time is in your favor.
"I felt like, personally, a game like this showed me they’re kind of looking for me to kind of mess up and guys are antagonizing me more because today is the first time I’d seen anything like that," Pickens said. "Guys really trying to get me out of the game or get under my skin deliberately."
Mike Tomlin appreciated the fight his team showed in the eventual win over the Rams, which helped the Steelers advance to 4-2 on the season. However, he took it as a learning experience as well, knowing Pittsburgh doesn't have the personnel to afford those kinds of mistakes.
"We've got some guys that are competitors," Tomlin said. "They’ve just got to compete in the appropriate and mature and professional way.”
Pickens specifically is a young wide receiver who plays with a chip on his shoulder. The Steelers were lucky enough to take him in the second round despite Pickens being a first-round talent. At some point, he'll have to learn not to let opponents get under his skin.