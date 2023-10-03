Steelers Rumors: Canada going south, new weapon signed, CB shuffle
- The Steelers are moving some things around at the cornerback position
- Pittsburgh signed a new offensive weapon
- Things with Matt Canada are simply... not good
By Josh Wilson
Desmond King added to Steelers starting lineup
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted at changes after a 30-6, touchdown-less loss to the Houston Texans. Fans wished it would mean offensive coordinator Matt Canada would be fired. Instead? Some shuffling around of the roster. A change, yes, but probably not one that turns the Steelers into a vastly more competitive roster.
Desmond King II jumps up from third string in the cornerback depth chart to the starter role, with an "or" designation alongside Chandon Sullivan.
Along with that shared starting responsibility, King is also going to be the new kick returner.
There's not much to lose from switching things up, as neither Patrick Peterson nor Levi Wallace have been spectacular either. Against the Texans, both made C.J. Stroud and his receivers look like a Pro Bowl outing. Peterson graded a 40 in Week 4, Wallace 58.8 (with two sub-50 grade games to start the year).
King, a seven-year veteran, has accrued nine career interceptions and was an offseason pickup. He's played all of his snaps on special teams this season with three kick returns in Week 4 for 69 yards in total. The Steelers have yet to unleash him
On the surface, it looks like a small change, but King has dynamic abilities and could bring an electric charge to a team clearly in need of some juice. Tomlin suggested in previous weeks that he wouldn't be brought into the fold until he had time to digest and acclimate to the Steelers' playbook. He was a later add since he was cut by the Houston Texans in advance of his signing.