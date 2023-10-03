Steelers Rumors: Canada going south, new weapon signed, CB shuffle
- The Steelers are moving some things around at the cornerback position
- Pittsburgh signed a new offensive weapon
- Things with Matt Canada are simply... not good
By Josh Wilson
Pittsburgh signed Denzel Mims to practice squad
Another small wrinkle is Denzel Mims, a new receiving threat that was signed to the practice squad. Whether or not he gets elevated to the 53-man roster remains to be seen, but even if he doesn't, it should surely light a fire under Kenny Pickett's receivers to either perform or risk losing their role.
It's easy to pick on Pickett for his 30th-best completion percentage through four weeks, but the passing game requires two to tango. Mims add could light a fire under the existing receivers to step up or step out...
Ultimately, though, Pickett is the big issue, and the buck stops with him. He's only thrown 35 catchable passes (yes, fewer than 10 per game), of which only one hasn't been snatched. His completion percentage is almost exactly the same as his expected completion.
Simply put, don't expect a possible practice squad call-up to fix the issues in Pittsburgh's offense.