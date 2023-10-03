Steelers Rumors: Canada going south, new weapon signed, CB shuffle
- The Steelers are moving some things around at the cornerback position
- Pittsburgh signed a new offensive weapon
- Things with Matt Canada are simply... not good
By Josh Wilson
Matt Canada experience continues to be a ticket to torture
Boy oh boy. Matt Canada is the main character of the Steelers season so far, and in the worst way possible.
On Tuesday, fans speculated that he was the owner of an account on X (formerly Twitter.com) Tweeting non-stop defense and praise of his efforts. Who knows how true that really is.
It's never a good sign, too, that quotes from two days later are being weaponized as an indicator of how mismanged the offense is. If your team's fans, analysts, and team as a whole are still focusing on the missteps of last week by Tuesday instead of ahead to the next matchup, you've got an issue.
Look no further than Tomlin's defense of the 4th-and-1 non-run being that blockers Dan Moore Jr. and Pat Freiermuth weren't available.
As Josh Carney points out, the Steelers have fresh legs to backfill both of those spots. Either there's a severe lack of trust in those two young players, or the person leading the offense is entirely misusing the tools at his disposal.
If you're waiting on the Steelers to cast blame on Matt Canada, you might be waiting a while. Mark Powell pointed out earlier today that Tomlin is more likely to demote Canada and let him coach out his contract rather than fire him based on his past decisions with underperforming managers.
Good, I guess, but how long can Pittsburgh realistically tolerate this putrid offense?