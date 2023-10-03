Steelers fans are certain they've found Matt Canada's burner Twitter account
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada may have a burner Twitter account, at least per a fan investigation.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been under fire from the fanbase for quite some time. Ideally, Canada would stay off social media altogether. It doesn't seem like a healthy activity for one of Pittsburgh most hated sports idealists.
Canada's job could be in jeopardy as soon as the bye week, as that is when a team like the Steelers would make some necessary adjustments on the offensive side of the ball, especially if that involves finding a new offensive coordinator. Mike Tomlin sure made it sound like changes were coming.
"Hell yeah we have to make some changes man...we're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are we'll put together a plan," Tomlin said.
Tomlin is notoriously loyal to his assistant coaches. Firing Canada midseason would go against his M.O.
Steelers fans may have found Matt Canada's burner account
Pittsburgh fans believe they found a burner Twitter account which belongs to Canada himself. The evidence, presented below in a series of screenshots, is pretty damning.
This account has no followers and only tweets about Canada, replying to Steelers fans and defending the embattled OC. As if that weren't enough evidence, a fan tried to log into the account via the forgotten password trick on Twitter. The result appeared to direct the user to an email that belongs to Canada himself.
Some of the quotes from 'Danny' are downright laughable.
"Every offense in the NFL is “predictable”. It’s down to the players to overcome that. Coaches know Mahomes is going to Kelce, the Vikings are going to Jefferson, that doesn’t help stop them from getting the ball. The Steelers have a talent issue, not offensive coordinator."
"Oh, so gaining 400 yards is more important thing winning now. Canada’s scheme helped the Steelers sustain long drives and control the clock last year. If you want to watch teams put up yards, check out the Minnesota Vikings, how’s that going for them."
"#FireFitchner #FireHaley Steeler Nation found a new scapegoat. Wonder how long it’ll be until the next guy is on the hot seat."
"Is Canada the one turning the ball over too?"
"Todd Haley, Randy Fitchner, now Matt Canada, who’s the common denominator here. It’s Mike Tomlin and Chris Boswell."
This account will almost certainly disappear in the coming days. If Canada is tweeting under false pretenses, he ought to be more creative -- though that's not a strength of his.