Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green revenge, Kevin Dotson speaks out, more
Steelers Rumors: Former Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko to join practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers added former Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko to the practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced (h/t Sports Illustrated). The 25-year-old posted a photo on his Instagram story from the Pittsburgh airport before taking to Twitter with a blatant Steelers reference.
Fehoko was a fifth-round pick to the Cowboys in 2021 out of Stanford. He has appeared in 10 NFL games across two seasons with only three catches for 24 yards. He's a strong, physical pass-catcher at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds. In three college seasons with the Cardinal, he accumulated 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
Simi happens to be the cousin of Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko. It's a family affair now in Pittsburgh. The Steelers currently have six wide receivers on the 53-man roster — Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, and Gunner Olszewski. Fehoko faces an uphill battle for a potential future roster spot.
Fehoko's size and strength does give him a unique edge, however, and the could be a situational need that arises. The Cowboys never gave him much of a shot, but a fresh start could be all he needs to find his NFL niche.
The Steelers will continue to place absolute faith in second-year QB Kenny Pickett. The offense has potent potential under Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.