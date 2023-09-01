Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green revenge, Kevin Dotson speaks out, more
Steelers Rumors: Kevin Dotson outlines his perceived reputation in Pittsburgh
The Steelers traded OL Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline. The deal involved 2023 and 2024 pick swaps, with Pittsburgh continuing to make hard decisions on the offensive line. Omar Khan and the front office also traded Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans.
After a hectic deadline day and a cross-country move, Dotson is excited to play for the Rams.
"It's a new opportunity," he said at his first Rams practice. "I like the team, I like my O-line group, so I feel like it's going to come all together."
He should face less competition for snaps in Los Angeles. The Steelers beefed up the offensive line in a big way over the summer, selecting UGA's Broderick Jones in the first round of April's NFL Draft and signing Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig as free agents. Dotson started all 17 games for the Steelers last season, but his exodus makes room for Pittsburgh's fresh faces.
Dotson also spoke about his relationship with the Steelers organization and what Los Angeles should expect from him, as a player and a person.
"I'm a really team player," he said. "Everyone on the Steelers, they'll vouch for me knowing I'm a good guy, so I just try to bring that energy here too."
He's very confident that he will find success with the Rams.
"I know what I'm capable of. I knew the Steelers knew what I was capable of, but, ya know, it's a business, you gotta do what you have to do to be great so they did what they had to do."
Dotson's reputation was mixed in Pittsburgh after three-odd seasons on the O-line, most of which he spent as a starter. The Rams offer him a clean slate and the chance to protect Matthew Stafford in an offense that won the Super Bowl in 2022.