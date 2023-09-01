Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green revenge, Kevin Dotson speaks out, more
Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green could get swift revenge in Week 4
The Steelers shipped Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick prior to Tuesday's roster cut deadline. The move came as a surprise to many. Green felt destined for the cutting room floor in Pittsburgh, so the Texans giving up draft capital to get him left more than a few fans scratching their heads.
A recent update from Houston, however, does further illuminate the thought process of Texans GM Nick Caserio. The Texans placed center Juice Scruggs on the injured reserve on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. He will miss at least four weeks as a result.
That immediately elevates Kendrick Green to the starting center job. He's going to spend at least the first month of the season snapping to Texans rookie C.J. Stroud. As fate would have it, the Texans host the Steelers in Week 4. There's reason to believe Green will be in the starting lineup when Pittsburgh comes to town.
Green was a lightning rod for criticism with the Steelers. He earned some of it, to be fair, but Mike Tomlin bluntly called him "not good enough" after the Steelers' preseason loss to Buffalo. Meanwhile, franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger went out of his way to disrespect the former third-round pick earlier in the summer.
One has to imagine Green felt unwanted and unappreciated in Pittsburgh. That's the nature of the business, but it's tough on a human level. He will get his chance for revenge, though, and the stage is set rather perfectly. We will see if Green can deliver with a rookie QB in the pocket.