Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green authorizes Big Ben slander, QB turned OL, position battle settled
Steelers Rumors: Dylan Cook survives Steelers roster cuts at OL
NFL teams had until 4 PM E.T. on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players. It can be a difficult and stressful day for players on the roster bubble. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dylan Cook managed the anxiety as many of us would: by planting himself in front of the TV and playing FIFA.
“I probably played for five hours," Cook told Joe Rutter of TribLIVE. "That’s all I did and hung out with my dog."
Relatable. Those five hours went by and Cook ddin't receive a phone call from the Steelers, which he perceived as a good sign. The news became official when the Steelers posted the roster online, which is how Cook found out.
Cook is one of the nine offensive lineman on the Steelers' final 53-man roster. He played right tackle in college at Montana, but Cook can play either tackle or guard position. That versatility could come in handy if the Steelers run into injury problems in the trenches.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Cook after rookie tryout camp in May. The 25-year-old started his college career as a quarterback for NAIA school Montana State-Northern, but he transferred to Montana to play offensive line after seeing his playing time wane.
And, here he is — a rookie in the NFL. That's quite a story. Now, let's see if Cook has the goods to stick for a young and scrappy Steelers squad.